Advisor Resource Council Makes New $218,000 Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 697.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Welltower by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Welltower by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.55. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 116.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

