Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,514 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

