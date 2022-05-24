Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 12,519 Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.98.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
