Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 2,815 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 22.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.30. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $271,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,486. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

