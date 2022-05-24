Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 2,377 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,936 shares of company stock worth $2,752,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.29.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

