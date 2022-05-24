40,249 Shares in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Amarin by 564.8% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amarin in the third quarter worth about $43,350,000. Regis Management CO LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $1,505,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the third quarter worth about $1,531,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.12 million, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. Amarin’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

About Amarin (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.