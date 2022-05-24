Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 100,000 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.18% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONCY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 812.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONCY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.32.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

