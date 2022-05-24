Advisor Resource Council Makes New $214,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLU. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.10. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $137.86 and a twelve month high of $160.23.

