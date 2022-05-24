Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 26,625 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 120.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,902,000 after buying an additional 174,932 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,540,000 after buying an additional 23,954 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,008,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,234,000 after buying an additional 46,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.68.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 205,739 shares of company stock worth $35,888,417 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $169.55 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.68 and a 200 day moving average of $180.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.