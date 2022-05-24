Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $272.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.20. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.20 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. KGI Securities cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.88.

Lululemon Athletica Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.