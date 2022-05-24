Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 4,195 Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 80,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.67 and a 52-week high of $50.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

