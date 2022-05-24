Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,880 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,347 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 630.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,130,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,998,000 after acquiring an additional 975,756 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,368,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,454,000 after acquiring an additional 721,846 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 767,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 606,744 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

