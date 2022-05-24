Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC stock opened at $152.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.39 and its 200 day moving average is $140.75. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

AmerisourceBergen Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.