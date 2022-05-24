Advisor Resource Council Makes New $219,000 Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 563 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,759 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 950,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,369,000 after acquiring an additional 231,643 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,350,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 301,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,396,000 after acquiring an additional 144,489 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $334.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.37 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

