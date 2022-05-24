Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 1,397 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,397 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock opened at $109.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.33 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

