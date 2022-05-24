Advisor Resource Council Invests $222,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of NIO by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NIO by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in NIO by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIO by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIO by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

NIO opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

