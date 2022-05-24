Advisor Resource Council Buys New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,567,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,253,000 after purchasing an additional 150,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.05.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
