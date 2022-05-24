Advisor Resource Council Invests $225,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

