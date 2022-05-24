BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lessened its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,848 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 477,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after buying an additional 22,919 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 519.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 76,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.51 and a 200-day moving average of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $786.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 107.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

