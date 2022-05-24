Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 57,308 Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.37% of Gulf Island Fabrication as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

GIFI opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Gulf Island Fabrication ( NASDAQ:GIFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.69 million for the quarter.

About Gulf Island Fabrication (Get Rating)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.