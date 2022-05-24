Advisor Resource Council Takes $238,000 Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,131 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,034,000 after purchasing an additional 517,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 43.3% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,909,000 after purchasing an additional 450,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.34. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THC. Barclays upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

