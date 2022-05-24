Advisor Resource Council Takes $238,000 Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,131 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,034,000 after purchasing an additional 517,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 43.3% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,909,000 after purchasing an additional 450,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.34. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $92.65.
In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have issued reports on THC. Barclays upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.