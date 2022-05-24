Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 2,152 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average of $107.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.59 and a 1 year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

