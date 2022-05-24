MAI Capital Management Purchases Shares of 14,139 Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PAYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Payoneer Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $136.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
