11,798 Shares in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,203,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 118,038 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after purchasing an additional 588,263 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 22.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,392,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 258,476 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 107,814 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $21,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. The company has a market cap of $957.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 305.27% and a negative return on equity of 273.73%. The firm had revenue of $25.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

