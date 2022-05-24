MAI Capital Management Acquires Shares of 3,384 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 191,545 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 241,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock valued at $105,795,602 over the last ninety days.

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

NYSE:BAM opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

