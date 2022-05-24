MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

