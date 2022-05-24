1,866 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $121.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.09. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $128.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

