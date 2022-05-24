1,689 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,687,000 after acquiring an additional 155,609 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,580,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,809,000 after acquiring an additional 163,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.45.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

