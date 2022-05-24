MAI Capital Management Makes New $207,000 Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $696,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 26.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.13.

Shares of RY opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $141.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

