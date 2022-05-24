MAI Capital Management Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQR opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.83%.

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.74.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

