MAI Capital Management Sells 15,149 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,149 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5,277.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.60.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($129.79) to €121.00 ($128.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($102.13) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($117.02) to €112.00 ($119.15) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

