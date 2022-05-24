MAI Capital Management Buys Shares of 3,700 SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,822,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,208,000 after purchasing an additional 262,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 93,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

