MAI Capital Management Buys Shares of 3,602 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $371,441,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,298,000 after acquiring an additional 907,640 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 181.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,786,000 after acquiring an additional 749,807 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after acquiring an additional 675,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in LKQ by 15.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,997,000 after acquiring an additional 669,277 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

