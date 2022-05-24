2,131 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Hasbro by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after acquiring an additional 649,789 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,837,000 after buying an additional 72,709 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,431,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,529,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,184,000 after buying an additional 79,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,023,000 after buying an additional 123,423 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Hasbro stock opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.76.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.09%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

