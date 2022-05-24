Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.83% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $77,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,463,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,666 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,364,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 189,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

JEF opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

