Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,039 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Haemonetics worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 39.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 408,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,863,000 after buying an additional 116,271 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 190,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 138,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at about $922,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $64,064.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares in the company, valued at $931,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,298 shares of company stock worth $368,670 over the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

NYSE HAE opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $75.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

