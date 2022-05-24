JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,346 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.66% of Lamar Advertising worth $80,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

LAMR opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $93.42 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.04.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAMR shares. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

