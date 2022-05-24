Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Announces $1.18 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.
Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $18.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.
Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $200.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $228.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.78.
In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $681,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $504,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $3,080,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries (Get Rating)
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
