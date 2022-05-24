Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Announces $1.18 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $18.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $200.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $228.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $681,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $504,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $3,080,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

