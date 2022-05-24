Cardiff Property Plc (CDFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CDFF opened at GBX 2,180 ($27.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cardiff Property has a 52 week low of GBX 1,800 ($22.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,200 ($27.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.09 million and a PE ratio of 13.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,132.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,085.01.

About Cardiff Property

The group, including Campmoss Property Company Limited, our 47.62% joint venture, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio under management, valued in excess of £25m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

