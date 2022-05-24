MAI Capital Management Decreases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Shares of OXY opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $69.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

