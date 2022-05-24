MAI Capital Management Acquires New Shares in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 375.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 190,787 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON stock opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,378 shares of company stock worth $2,832,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

