ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Raised by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,535,000 after buying an additional 31,854 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average is $75.04.

