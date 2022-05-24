Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) is one of 938 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Kiora Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kiora Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 -$16.40 million -0.25 Kiora Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.86 billion $249.40 million -1.54

Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kiora Pharmaceuticals. Kiora Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiora Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kiora Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6439 21114 43342 870 2.54

Kiora Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 614.29%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 128.54%. Given Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kiora Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiora Pharmaceuticals N/A -131.92% -79.71% Kiora Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,160.81% -1,570.80% -9.07%

Volatility and Risk

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.2% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kiora Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases. The company is also developing KIO-101, an eye drop that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of ocular presentation of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as for treating non-infectious posterior uveitis; and KIO-201, an eye drop, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery. The company was formerly known as Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in November 2021. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.