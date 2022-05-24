2,343 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,698,000 after purchasing an additional 256,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,917,000 after purchasing an additional 808,281 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,734,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,317,000 after purchasing an additional 75,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC opened at $105.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $106.82.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

