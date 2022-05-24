MAI Capital Management Acquires New Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 89,242 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 59,285 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACI opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.30. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,035 shares of company stock worth $2,055,138. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

