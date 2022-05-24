1,179 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,638,000 after acquiring an additional 109,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,003,000 after buying an additional 428,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,508,000 after buying an additional 314,958 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.89.

CRWD stock opened at $149.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of -144.92 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

