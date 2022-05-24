MAI Capital Management Makes New $234,000 Investment in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 131,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

NYSE MGP opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.96 and a current ratio of 14.96.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.75%.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.