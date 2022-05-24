MAI Capital Management Purchases Shares of 3,105 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.50. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $67.21 and a twelve month high of $80.00.
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating).
