Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) vs. Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Li Auto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 51.16 -$16.42 million N/A N/A Li Auto $4.24 billion 5.68 -$50.44 million $0.01 2,347.00

Cenntro Electric Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Li Auto.

Risk & Volatility

Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Li Auto has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cenntro Electric Group and Li Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Li Auto 0 0 11 1 3.08

Li Auto has a consensus price target of $42.05, suggesting a potential upside of 79.18%. Given Li Auto’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A Li Auto 0.09% 0.08% 0.05%

Summary

Li Auto beats Cenntro Electric Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

