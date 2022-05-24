Analyzing Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) & Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Crown Castle International pays out 175.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Welltower pays out 325.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crown Castle International has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Crown Castle International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

91.3% of Crown Castle International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Welltower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle International and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International 22.12% 17.40% 3.74% Welltower 6.42% 1.81% 0.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Crown Castle International and Welltower, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International 1 4 8 0 2.54 Welltower 0 2 12 1 2.93

Crown Castle International currently has a consensus target price of $205.62, indicating a potential upside of 11.02%. Welltower has a consensus target price of $98.07, indicating a potential upside of 11.81%. Given Welltower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than Crown Castle International.

Risk and Volatility

Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crown Castle International and Welltower’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International $6.34 billion 12.65 $1.10 billion $3.36 55.12 Welltower $4.74 billion 8.40 $336.14 million $0.75 116.95

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than Welltower. Crown Castle International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats Welltower on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

